Maharashtra political parties express support to Marathi speaking people at Belgaum, border areas

mumbai

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 22:54 IST

Political parties in Maharashtra have expressed support to the Marathi-speaking population in Belgaum and border areas who want the merger of that region in the state. Senior ministers from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Sunday sported black ribbons on the occasion of Karnataka foundation day and offered support to the Marathi speaking people.

November 1 is the foundation day of Karnataka which is observed as the black day by the Marathi speaking population. The areas like Belgaum, Karwar, Bidar and many villages were merged with Karnataka on November 1, 1956, despite huge opposition from the Marathi-speaking locals who were in majority.

Shiv Sena leader and urban development minister Eknath Shinde addressed Shiv Sena workers of Belgaum saying their struggle will soon bear fruit. “Belgaum will soon become a part of Maharashtra,” said Shinde. He also released black balloons at Thane to express solidarity to the border people.

Water resources minister and Nationalist Party Leader (NCP) leader Jayant Patil who sported black ribbon rued that Karnataka government was suppressing the voice of the people despite the case pending in the Supreme Court. “We are with them with the Maratha speaking people in all the possible ways. Despite a case is going on in the Supreme Court, the Karnataka government have not stopped their oppression. To oppose injustice and their persecution, we have sported black bands today,” Patil said.

Congress minister Satej Patil said that Samyukta Maharashtra movement will only be completed after these border areas are merged with Maharashtra.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was also not far away from expressing support to this struggle. “The border areas need to be merged with Maharashtra as it is a justified demand,” said state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.