Maharashtra power company unplugs 57,000 connections in eight months

In a major drive against illegal power connections, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has permanently disconnected 57,000 connections from Mumbra and Shil areas in the past eight months.

This is one of the biggest drives so far, claim the MSEDCL officials.

The company has unearthed 1,364 power thefts since August 2017 and recovered Rs1.7 crore as fines. It has recovered Rs300 crore of defaulted bills in the drive from more than 2,000 consumers who agreed to pay instead of getting the connections disconnected.

An MSEDCL officer requesting anonymity said, “We took several special drives in Mumbra and Shil area where we faced huge losses due to power thefts. Since August 2017, we have uncovered 1,364 power thefts and recovered Rs1.95 crore. We registered criminal cases against the offenders due to which the power thefts gradually decreased. The 1,364 consumers had stolen 19 lakh unit of power.”

The value of these 19 lakh unit added up to Rs1.95 crore out of which the company recovered Rs1.7 crore from 650 consumers.

Around 490 consumers have paid the compounding charge of Rs18 lakh while the company claimed to be following up on those who have not paid a penny.

The company has regularly offered amnesty schemes for consumers.

“We did not get any reply from Mumbra and Shil areas. In the last eight months, we have disconnected more than 57,000 power connections in Mumbra and Shil,” the officer added.