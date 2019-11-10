Mahim building near Metro site develops cracks

mumbai

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:53 IST

A 60-year-old building in Mahim developed cracks on Sunday, following which residents were evacuated. Residents of Laxmi Building noticed cracks in the building and alerted the civic officials. The residents said that the cracks were due to the ongoing Metro Rail work in the area.

Engineers from metro work were called to the site to inspect. “To ensure their safety and take up necessary building protection works, the contractor has decided to temporarily shift them to nearby hotels,” the spokesperson of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) said.