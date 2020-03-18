e-paper
Mahim church cancels Novena services in March

Mahim church cancels Novena services in March

mumbai Updated: Mar 18, 2020 00:29 IST
Yesha Kotak
A day after Siddhivinayak and other prominent temples in the city decided to shut their doors to devotees as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Catholic Archbishop of Bombay announced to suspend Novena services at St Michael Church, Mahim, until further orders.

The circular issued by Archdiocese reads, “As the virus is spread through social contact and mass gatherings are strongly discouraged. This provision will continue till Wednesday, April 1, after which the situation will be reviewed.” Novena, a spiritual talk and prayer, is held at Mahim church every Wednesday.

Earlier, a Catholic group at written to the Archdiocese of Bombay, asking for Novena to be cancelled after state government’s directive. “We have decided to suspend the Novena for some days, because a lot of tourist and people from other faiths come to Mahim church on Wednesdays,” said Nigel Barrett, spokesperson of the Archdiocese of Bombay, the apex body for Roman Catholic churches in the city. Barrett added that some other churches have also called off events, and they are reviewing the situation.

Similarly, Dawoodi Bohra community has also shut the mausoleum of their 51st and 52nd dai (religious leader) Syedna Taher Saifuddin and Syedna Mohammad Burhanuddin at Bhendi Bazaar as a precautionary measure. Members of the Parsi community have called off celebrations to commemorate Avaroz, the day observed by Parsis in March of every year to venerate water, which was to be held on Sunday. “The jashn has been called off. People can individually visit at Bhikha Behram well to offer their prayers,” said Viraf Kapadia, trustee, Bhikha Behram well.

