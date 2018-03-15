Main accused, aide arrested for former Sena corporator Ashok Sawant’s murder in Mumbai

The Samta Nagar police traced and arrested Jagdish Pawar, 42, the key accused in the murder of former Shiv Sena corporator Ashok Sawant, on Wednesday. Pawar’s aide, identified as Abhishek Mane, 28, has also been arrested, Deven Bharti, joint commissioner of police, law and order, said.

Pawar, also known as Jagga, and Mane, alias Blacky, were arrested while they were travelling in a bus in Sangli following a tip-off, the police said. The duo will be produced before the magistrate court on Thursday.

On January 7, Sawant, a two-time former Sena corporator, was returning home on a two-wheeler with an acquaintance when he was accosted a few metres away from his building in Kandivli (east) and stabbed to death. Soon after the murder, the police arrested former assistant sub-inspector Deepak Hanawate, 50, along with five others, including a minor. However, these two had been on the run.

Police officials believe the murder was committed owing to the dispute between Pawar and Sawant. In 2017, Sawant had complained that Pawar was making extortion calls and threatening him after he filed a complaint with Mhada regarding an illegal hall Pawar had built. Pawar allegedly had to pay a huge penalty because of it.

The sessions court recently rejected the bail application of Hanawate and one more accused.