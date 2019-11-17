Make sure Sion-Pavel highway has working lights: PWD to civic bodies

mumbai

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 01:13 IST

Following complaints of defunct streetlights on the Sion-Panvel highway, the public works department (PWD) has sent proposals to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to maintain the streetlights.

While NMMC has been asked to look after the streetlights from Vashi to Belapur, PCMC will take care of the streetlights from Kharhgar to Kalamboli. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) is responsible for providing electricity to the streetlights on the highway and outgoing power supply and infrastructure is maintained by PWD.

Kishore Patil, executive engineer, PWD, said, “The decision has been taken by the higher officials and hence, a proposal has been sent. The civic bodies will then convey their consent and plan of action.”

Citizen’s Unity Forum (CUF), a Kamothe-based residents’ organisation, had recently written a letter to PWD officials regarding defunct streetlight at Belapur on the Sion-Panvel highway.

“I regularly notice defunct streetlights on the highway. This may lead to accidents. Hence, I had written to the PWD to find a permanent solution to the problem. It is good that they have approached the civic bodies and hopefully, the highway will be well-lit now,” said Ranjana Sadolikar, who heads CUF.

An NMMC official said, “We have received the proposal from PWD and are still reviewing it. A decision will be taken soon and conveyed accordingly. PWD officials have also met with us but we are yet to take final call.”

Jameer Lengrekar, deputy municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “We have received the proposal but a detailed discussion regarding this is yet to happen.”

Sunil Lokhande, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “Sion-Panvel highway sees a huge amount of traffic and therefore, it is important the streetlights are well-maintained and function without any glitches. Streetlights are a must to keep traffic moving as they help in clear visibility and reduce the chances of accidents.”

“Often, streetlights on the highway are either blinking or switched off. It becomes difficult to spot pothole or any danger ahead. We have to completely depend on headlights,” said Manpreet Bhasin, 40, Kharghar resident who works in a marketing firm.

The Sion-Panvel Highway is a vital connection for those driving to Pune, Goa and the southern cities of Maharashtra. Around 3 lakh vehicles use the highway every day.

On the highway, there are accident-prone areas near Belapur and Uran. The PWD had even installed warning signs on these stretches but the streetlights mostly remain defunct on these two stretches.

“It is good that the PWD has asked civic bodies to look after the maintenance of the streetlights. We hope that civic bodies do their job and maintain the highway,” said Adesh Rane, 45 a regular commuter.

Bhupinder Mali, a city-based activist said, “The handover procedure will take time and till then, the highway cannot reel in darkness. Every day, streetlights at some of the other stretch are defunct. Highway officials should fix the problem till they hand over the upkeep to the civic body.”