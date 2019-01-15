Malavika’s Mumbaistan: A Passage Through India

“I’ve been scarcely here for 48 hours,” said NYC-based author Aatish Taseer, whose books, from his first ‘Stranger to History: A Son’s Journey Through Islamic Lands’ (2009) to his latest ‘The Twice-Born: Life and Death on the Ganges’ (2019), have made him the toast of literary circles and ordinary readers alike. We have known the son of journalist Tavleen Singh and the late Pakistani politician Salman Taseer ever since he was a child (in fact our connection with him precedes his birth, as his father’s family was a dear friend of our own parents during their Lahore days), and have taken much joy in seeing him flower in his chosen vocation and in his life in New York, where he lives with his husband Ryan Davis.

Taseer began his writing career as a journalist working for Time magazine and still contributes to various media outlets; unsurprisingly, given the rich background he comes from, much of his writing is autobiographical and about the subcontinent and its people. This, unfortunately has not always made him popular and apparently there is a whole segment of Lutyen’s Delhi (particularly an erstwhile Maharani-politician friend of his mother’s) who will not speak to him on account of his lampooning them mercilessly (and quite accurately) in one or the other of the five books he has produced until now.

However, on this visit, Taseer appears to have been met with only warmth and hospitality. “I flew straight from New York to Bhubaneswar where I saw dear Uncle Pappu for a lunch of smoked hilsa,” he said to us yesterday, referring to the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, a common friend. “Then I attended the Bhubaneswar Literary Festival (believe it or not!) and arrived in Delhi late last night and have had the most wonderful relaxing day of clear blue winter skies,” he said, adding, “It’s such a joy to be in Delhi.” Taseer’s India Darshan has to do with his latest book. “I have a reading of it on Friday and then another one on Saturday. It’s extraordinary to see the passion for (book) clubs like these in Gurugram — nice to see the cynical old city I used to know, supplanted by something younger and more energetic,” he said. After the Capital, Taseer flies to Chennai on Sunday, and then to Kolkata on Monday, before he returns to what he describes as ‘arctic New York’. Looks like there’s no chance of running in to the fuming Maharani this time.

‘Bagdogra to Kolkata... Such good company but still, no one to talk to. Thank you Alexander Graham Bell.’

— Leading playback singer Asha Bhonsle‘s recent tweet commenting on the cell phone obsession of her co-passengers.

“It is our responsibility to reprimand them, take corrective action, sensitise them of their misdemeanour and then get them back on to the ground once they have suffered the consequences.”

— CoA chief Vinod Rai on the decision to conduct an inquiry into Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s performance on Koffee With Karan.

“In the interim, mouth and jock guards are being considered off-field.”

The Star Designer or Designer Star?

We chanced upon a social media post by Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra in which he appears to be mobbed by a crowd of well-heeled NRI ‘babes’ (A.K.A women of certain age) at London’s Dorchester yesterday, during an exhibition of his garments. What’s evident is that Malhotra, swathed in his customary shawl and with his brilliant head of hair perfectly coiffed, has become as big a star as the ones he dresses in films. Everything about his appearance at the event, from the shy deference he affects while facing a hyperventilating fan, or the weary graciousness he demonstrates when asked to pose for yet another selfie, shows he has grown into the image of the Diva Designer with ease. As noted in these pages earlier, international trunk shows are just one more way that Indian designers are expanding their empires. With their larger-than-life media personas working as advance publicity for them when they go abroad, success is guaranteed. As are the throngs of star-struck women eager to buy their creations, most likely in a bid to get a slice of the elusive ‘glamour pie’.

“It was curated by Aashni + Co.,” said a spokesperson of the designer when asked about yesterday’s show. “It was a mix of collections from the entire season that has passed.”

Is this a first for the workaholic Khar-based designer?

“No. London loves MM and can’t wait to have him back,” he replied.

Indeed.

