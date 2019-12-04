Malavika’s Mumbaistan: A Woman’s World

mumbai

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 00:16 IST

They may have represented divergent ideologies and political parties, but it was a congenial group of women politicians who featured on Barkha Dutt’s recently concluded We The Women, this Sunday at the Mehboob studios. Titled ‘Is Politics Still A Man’s World’ and supported by Facebook in partnership with UN Women, the session brought together BJP spokesperson Shaina NC, Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and Congress spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed. “I was considered a bimbo from the fashion industry, despite being a political science and law student. It is time women set their own standards and challenged the status quo,” Shaina said. “Constantly question your agency and know that you are capable of sitting in the chair that men occupy. You just need to be passionate about public service,” said the fiery Dr Mohamed, a dentist from Kerala. As Chaturvedi, who was with the Congress, revealed Shaina stood by her during some of her biggest political challenges, the two women reached across and squeezed hands in solidarity.

It’s time the three broke away and launched a party of their own? Why not? If the guys can...

TRUELIES: Ladies who lynch

Our Oolong tea serving hostess friend appeared agitated when on her insistence we hotfooted into her apartment pronto. As always, she was seated in her over-chilled boudoir with her two faithful lackeys attending to her head and foot, as she conversed on the phone in hushed whispers. We managed to catch the words ‘Climate change’ ‘signature campaign’ and ‘I read it in the Economist’. By the time she put down the receiver, she was ashen-faced. “It’s too too horrible,” she managed to say after some wet and fragrant tissues had been placed on her forehead.

It is well-known that the OTSHF has a heart of platinum when it came to causes (environmental, animal rights gender inequality, you name it) – but even by those standards she looked distraught. “Did you know that according to an Oxfam report, climate change is forcing one person out of his home every two seconds,” she asked. “Huh? But why are you crying,” we asked.

“I am crying because we’ve somehow got to find that person! Imagine the horror of having to leave your home every two seconds” she wailed. “I’ve been on the phone all morning with my WhatsApp group organising a candlelight vigil about it,” she said. Raju, her faithful and long-suffering bearer, began dutifully fanning his madam with a copy of the day’s newspapers. “Madame too good and kind,” he said, sotto voice. “Always thinking of other people first.”

Soon, we heard a sharp gasp rise from the OTSHF’s throat. “Oh no,” she said, dramatically clutching at her heart and pointing to the newspaper in Raju’s hand. “This report says that one woman is raped every fifteen minutes in India! Quick!! We have to find the poor thing and stop it before it happens again.”

WTSWTM:

What they say:

“Priyanka Chopra Zindabad”

— Congress leader Surendra Kumar

at a political rally yesterday.

What they mean:

“Why not? If she can conquer Hollywood, think of what she can do for us in the hustings in UP.”

The Medea Is the Message

The daughter of actor Aamir Khan and artist mother Reena Datta, Ira Khan, is directing the classic Greek play ‘Medea’, which will premier this weekend in Mumbai. Written by Euripides in 431 BC, Ira’s version of the classic revenge play in which the female protagonist kills her husband’s new wife and murders her own children stars Hazel Keech in the title role and Zayn Marie Khan in a specially-introduced role. “I read ‘Medea’ the first time in the 11th grade and then again while I was doing a liberal arts course in the Netherlands,” informs the 21-year-old between rehearsal breaks. The newly-minted director laughs about the multi-tasking that she’s been required to do. “I don’t know what to do with myself once the rehearsals are over,” she says, charmingly. “I’ve always loved to be part of theatrical projects. I am too shy to act.” And about what her famous parents have to say about her directorial debut, she shares that they have not seen a preview of the play yet. (“I refuse to let anyone see the play till show day!”)

Medea is premiering at the G5A complex in the city on Saturday, with performances scheduled at Prithvi Theatre from Dec 10-12.