Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Annual Iftaar Dinner

Come Ramzan in Mumbai and all roads lead to Bandra, where politician and former MLA Baba Siddique, along with son Zeeshan Siddique, hosts his glittering Iftaar party each year at a suburban five-star hotel. To say that there is a crush of stars at this occasion would be an understatement. Given their proximity to the film industry, the Siddiques count amongst their closest friends most of Bollywood’s A-list. So, as expected, when they hosted their annual Iftaar party this weekend, it was no different. Not only did two out of the industry’s three reigning Khans – Salman and SRK – show up, but what’s more, the former was accompanied by various members of his family, including its patriarch writer Salim Khan. “We spotted Salman Khan with his entire family including his father writer Salim Khan. SRK, Katrina Kaif, Sonu Sood, Raveena and Anil Thadani, Aayush Sharma and Chunky and Ahaana Pandey,” said one of the guests, adding, “People started arriving as early as at 6.30pm and there were a lot of fans outside the venue to get a glimpse of the star turnout.” But even with the usual crush of stars each year, the biggest star of the evening was the food. “Masterchefs had been flown in from across the country and there was haleem, various kind of kebabs, chicken korma, nalli nihari, different kinds of biryani and breads, and of course, the desserts included shahi tukda, maalpua , ice-cream and phirni,” said the guest.

Did SRK and Salman meet? we enquired. Because, as is known, each year, the two mega stars hug and patch up whatever needs to be patched up at their stratospheric level, at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar do.

“No, actually, Salman came earlier and it was after he’d left that SRK arrived straight from his shoot, so there was no usual hugging between them,” the guest said.

That would have been the icing on Siddique’s Iftaar cake.

RIP Dancing Queen

William Dalrymple at JLF with Olivia Dalrymple and Queen Harish.

The tragic death of famed Rajasthani dancer, Queen Harish, along with three other folk artists in a road accident near Jodhpur on Sunday has saddened many. An exponent of folk dance forms like ghoomar, kalbelia, chang, bhawai, we’d met the charismatic artist at one of the first JLF events decades ago, and over the years, her vivacious presence had been a leitmotif at the world’s biggest literature festival. “For 15 years, (she was) one of our most popular and talented performers, unique in every way. Bubbly, warm and funny, and one of the most unforgettable people in all of Rajasthan,” condoled author William Dalrymple, also one of festival directors of JLF, on hearing the news.

“I am going to miss the wonderful warmth and unconditional love that was quintessential of Queen Harish,” said the country’s leading scenographer, the Delhi-based Sumant Jayakrishnan, about the tragedy, adding, “She has been a dear friend and collaborator for the past 15 years. We first met in 2004 when we worked together on one of the first big weddings in Udaipur. As a performer, she was incomparable and one-of-a-kind in India, and also brave, strong and one of the most generous spirits I have ever met.”

In fact, it was not even a month ago, at a party to celebrate Jayakrishnan’s 50th birthday, that we had the privilege of meeting the late dancer. Hosted at a sprawling farm house with a costume theme, Harish had arrived as a guest and had performed impromptu on the floor as a birthday gift to her friend. The moment will be etched in mind forever; hers had been an impromptu spontaneous act of joy that evening and perhaps, many of the costumed guests hadn’t even realised that the world famous dancer Queen Harish herself was putting on a performance in their midst. Dalrymple had been present too and it would be the last time he met her.

Nothing will take away from her tragic loss of course, but at least, so many of her admirers will always remember her dancing up a storm.

Band Baaja Aur Burrito

Ramit Mittal during the celebrations.

It’s been a good week for Delhi-based restaurateur Ramit Mittal, nephew of Bharti group’s founder Sunil Mittal. Ramit, who has temporarily relocated to Mumbai to pursue his passion for food and hospitality runs multiple restaurants in the city including Pizza Express, Runway Project and the recently-opened Ministry of Crab franchise in Khar. Yesterday saw the restaurateur spearhead celebrations, as his group completed the purchase of the popular US Tex-Mex brand Chili’s for the West and South regions of India, which takes its total tally of restaurants to over 20. “A red carpet was laid out till the sidewalk at the Chili’s Powai branch for Mittal’s entry, along with a traditional baraat, band with dhols and trumpets. The whole team had gathered in the restaurant and Mittal lit the diyas before celebrations commenced with champagne,” informs a source. Post celebrations, we are informed, the bon vivant will turn his attention to the launch of Nihonbashi, a franchise of the Japanese restaurant in Colombo, which will be located at the iconic bungalow in Colaba that once housed Rahul Akerkar’s Indigo.

