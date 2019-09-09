Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Candid Conversation

mumbai

Many of those who attended Saturday evening’s launch of ‘The Non-Conformist: Memories of My Father Balraj Sahni’ written by his son Parikshat Sahni, (Declaration of interest: We are related) which had featured a discussion between the author and Amitabh Bachchan, moderated by Anil Dharker, at a suburban five-star, could be heard remarking that they had never seen a more relaxed and forthcoming Bachchan in a long time, perhaps ever. And to think that the evening had begun with the mega star being put through considerable discomfiture, by being inadvertently misinformed of the event’s venue and much to his (given his legendary punctuality) mortification, arriving late. “I had reached Marine Drive on the assumption that the book launch was taking place at the NCPA,” said the star in his speech, gracefully choosing to not mention the hazards of his dash, along with wife Jaya, on that rain-lashed and flooded evening.

No worries, the audience comprising of friends, family and fans of the Sahnis and himself, had waited with genial grace and genuine delight at the occasion. And once the discussion had begun and Dharker had ably steered it to include not just the book at hand, but insights and revelations about his two fellow panellists, both actors in their 70s and the sons of towering figures, while never straying from the subject of the book, it was apparent to all present that this was a special occasion, very removed from the usual panel discussions one sees. To begin with, there was the author’s candidness: a gifted writer, Sahni had waited a lifetime to write his first book and that too about his larger-than-life father, who by his own admission, he’d had a stormy relationship with, but who he loved dearly. This candor, along with Dharker’s deft steering, appeared to have a salutary effect on Bachchan and he could be observed to visibly relax during the discussion, and one got the impression that the company of an old colleague, who was the son of a close friend of his own father’s, afforded him an ideal comfort zone in which he too could reminisce about deeper, more meaningful subjects than he’s invited to hold forth on. The highlight for the audience of this special treat of eavesdropping on an intelligent and nuanced dialogue (Parikshat often quoted from Shelley!) about some of the film industry’s most talented icons, was when after Dharker had brought the event to its conclusion, Bachchan requested more time to narrate a hilarious anecdote concerning Parikshat on the sets of a movie, which he too had acted in. Springing up from his seat, Bachchan had not only narrated the incident, but proceeded to enact it too, to the delight of all present! It was certainly a very special evening or as the late Balraj Sahni might have said “Mazaa Aagaya”.

This weekend saw the OTT celebrations to bring in Amit Bhatia’s 40th birthday in London, with the birthday boy putting together three parties for hundreds of his close buddies in the British countryside. Bhatia, the founding partner of Swordfish Investments and chairman of Queens Park Rangers football club and an impassioned golfer is better known in Indian circles as the son-in-law of industrialist Lakshmi Mittal, having married Mittal’s daughter Vanisha in much style in 2004. “It was the celebration of celebrations, everything about it was over the top from the Great Gatsby theme and photo booth to the bespoke crockery to the never-ending fireworks, to my favourite DJ Robin Schulz being flown in from Ibiza, and the personalised hangover kits, even my favourite cricketer Keven Peterson was on the dance-goer,” informed our source who had flown in for the do. “The highlight for me was after Vanisha had narrated a loving speech from stage and Amit’s son took the mike and said ‘Daddy, you’re so old’ which had the room in splits”.

Puneet Chatwal (second from right) with guests at the Taj Heritage Circle over the weekend.

It was a veritable galaxy of familiar faces from the Taj group’s senior echelons who were hosted by MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal this weekend at the Taj Lands End for the third edition of the Taj Heritage Circle, a platform to engage and reward its senior talent. Seen on the occasion were

JDF Lam, ex GM Taj Mumbai, former executive chef Satish Arora, ex-GM Veer Vijay Singh, ex-COO of Vivanta by Taj, Farhat Jamal, ex-Sr VP of Western India and Deepa Harris ex-head of sales, along with Renu Basu, who currently helms sales and marketing across all brands of the company, amongst many other hospitality stars. Men and women who for decades had been instrumental in putting together and overseeing some of the most high-profile and significant events across the country were for once at the receiving end of the hotel’s hospitality, catching up with colleagues, relieving their glory days and basking in the bonhomie. “Brought back some lovely memories of the TAJ....met many seniors and colleagues,” said one of the guests about the evening which had been the first one hosted by Chhatwal, and had featured a presentation, live Hindi music and songs with many of those present joining in; and area director and GM Taj Lands End Parveen Chander’s birthday being celebrated. What’s best of all was that after a long time, the gathering was witness to the presence of the husbands and wives of the men and women of the senior management. Yes, husbands and wives who for decades have stood silently behind the men and women responsible for putting together and overseeing of the most high-profile and significant events across the country. “To have our spouses share in our camaraderie, that made all the difference!” said a delighted guest about the get together.

