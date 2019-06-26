Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Remembering Medha

Monday evening saw family and friends of the late Medha Jalota (nee Gujral), who passed away in 2014 of liver failure following a second heart and first kidney transplant, gather as they do each year to mark her birthday. The vivacious and attractive wife of noted singer, Anup Jalota, had endeared herself to many during her lifetime. “Medha’s zest for life was always contagious. She was a darling to all her friends, always full of life and positive-thinking, and even in her moments of agony and unrest — always smiling. Her husband, Anup ji, celebrates her and her birthday every year with close friends and family,”said Bina Aziz, the wife of Talat Aziz, the celebrated ghazal singer. “Anup sang her favourite numbers like Ya dil ki suno duniya waalo and Chaudhvin ka chand ho, amongst others. Talat sang Aaj jaane ki zid na karo, another of her favourites,” said Bina, about the musically-rich and memory laden evening at the Jalota home at Shivaji Park. “Her sister and brother-in-law had flown down from Delhi for the occasion, and all of Medha’s friends, like Anju Mahendru, Prem Kishen, Shatrugan Sinha, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kohalpure were there . We all had brought her favourite dishes. I got Khurana ka meth, Dr Anjali Chhabria got shammi kebabs, someone brought her favourite biryani, and of course, there were many birthday cakes,” Bina said. What’s more, according to Bina, the gathering distinctly felt its late friend’s presence amongst it. “Anupji was singing one of her favourite songs, Jeevan se bhari teri aankhen, when the garland that had been hung on her portrait fell. It’s like she was there, listening and enjoying the evening. Her spirit was with us…” said an emotional Bina. On Monday evening, in a fast and furious city which is said to never sleep and hardly remember, and an industry often called frivolous and self-centered, family and friends of a much-loved young woman paused to salute her spirit with music and memory.

Strict But Kind

Thangam Philip ( Wendell Rodricks/Instagram )

From designer and aesthete Wendell Rodricks comes this delightful story about that icon of the catering world, the late nutritionist and pioneer of hospitality education, Thangam Philip, remembered fondly as Principal Emeritus of the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition — the bedrock of the profession that turned out some of the F&B world’s biggest stars. “I adored her, as she is such an icon in the catering industry,” said Rodricks, about his former principal in the days before the fashion bug had bitten him, and he was all set to forge a career in hospitality by enrolling as a student in what came to be known as the Catering College Dadar. “(She was) strict but kind,” recalled Rodricks, one of India’s best known fashionistas. He went on to narrate an anecdote that brought this quality out like none other.

Wendell Rodricks

A few years after Rodricks had become a celebrated and famous fashion designer, he said he ran into his erstwhile catering college principal Philip at the Mumbai airport, now older and in a wheelchair. “I went up to her and said “Miss Philip, I was your student. But you may not remember me,” recalled Rodricks. “She looked at me and said, “Of course I remember you, Wendell Rodricks. You are now famous.” But here’s the clincher. “Just when my ego was soaring, she pricked the balloon. You left catering and wasted a seat of mine,” the die-hard, committed-to-her-vocation professional is reported to have said. Incidentally, besides turning out famous chefs like Sanjeev Kapoor, the college — something of an architectural landmark for those who’d undertake the long drive between north and south Mumbai back in the day, also became a popular venue for wedding receptions, and we recall attending tech tycoon and philanthropist Nandan Nilekeni’s marriage reception to author-philanthropist Rohini at one of its halls. But that’s another story, for another day...

Separated at Birth?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali , film director of blockbusters

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Chirodeep Chowdhury, art photographer and photo-journalist

Chirodeep Chowdhury

Biker Chic and Boy Toys

Arjun Khanna

He’s known for his biker chic and interpretation of the modern Maharajah look, and this weekend will see Bandra-based designer Arjun Khanna step out with a presentation of his new aviator style biker jackets in vintage camo and vintage distressed denim. “Each is a unique, one-off, handmade piece — as a teaser to my biker line in the future,” he said about the early evening event to be held at a smart eatery at Lower Parel, adding that it will be something of a “total boys toys deal”. “I’ve teamed up with a friend who makes these magnificent propellers as home decor items, we have some cool bikes on display, and the bartender will be making some very tasty gin cocktails as a sundowner,” he said. “I’m showcasing 16 looks. It’s a cool twist.”

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 00:41 IST