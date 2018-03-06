Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The capital of cool

We’ve been saying it for months: Rajasthan in general and Jaipur in particular, are the current international capitals of cool. Much of this is thanks to erstwhile royals, especially the 20-year-old polo playing Padmanabh (Pacho) Singh, great grandson of the late Ayesha Jaipur and according to those in the know, a worthy successor to her legendary glamour.

Erstwhile royal Padmanabh Singh (above) and his Holi party — Jaipur Massive.

Singh whose recent outing at this year’s Debutantes Ball in Paris, waltzing with Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava, attracted the flashbulbs, besides possessing film-star good looks and being an accomplished polo player, is also known as the host with the most (well a few fabulous palaces and crown jewels don’t hurt) and his extravagantly hosted parties are the talk of the jet set.

This week, in the grand tradition of Palace Holi parties, the young erstwhile royal hosted what is being described as the ultimate Holi party of all. Called ‘Jaipur Massive’, it had fashionistas and high-rollers flying in from all over the world and a celebrated DJ at the console playing the coolest beats and even featured one enthusiastic guest made up like Aladin’s genie, covered head to toe in blue body paint.

This is only months after another equally high-rolling bash that Pacho had thrown with a ‘punk maharajah’ theme, where the talk of the evening had been the riveting flash-in-the-pan act by a leggy expat. Dancing all night in a fetching long coat, the attractive lass, reported to be currently dating a young royal is said to have mischievously flashed her besotted partner on the floor, revealing that she had nothing on underneath.

“It was for less than a second,” says the guest, “But boy! Was it the talk of the evening!” No such reports have emanated from the recent Holi shenanigans, but you get the general drift: Jaipur is where it’s happening right now.

WTSWTM

What They Say —

“Right now we don’t have sufficient numbers for Rajya Sabha, but if the SP will support us, then we are also going to support their candidate in the MLC elections. On Congress, I want to be clear that if Congress wants our vote in MP for Rajya Sabha elections, then they will have to vote for our candidate in UP.”

— Mayawati, BSP chief

What They Mean —

“Right now we don’t have any option but to throw all caution and principles to the winds, as we struggle to keep our heads above water against the BJP electoral rout.”

Memories and music

One could say that Wednesday last week was a red letter day for Bollywood, given that it had spent the morning in Juhu, bidding adieu to its sweetheart Sridevi, and the evening in the same neighbourhood, remembering the shared legacy of Jennifer and Shashi Kapoor.

Kunal Kapoor (in black) and son Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor (in white) at the function organised as a tribute to Jennifer and Shashi Kapoor.

When we reached the Prithvi Theatre for Shukr-Guzaar, the programme hosted by Kunal Kapoorto mark the institution’s 34th anniversary, some of the industry’s stalwarts like Shyam Benegal, Kalki Kochelin and Ratna and Naseeruddin Shah were already waiting patiently in the cafe for the evening to begin.

Soon, they were joined by Farhan Akhtar, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Dia Mirza and Lara Dutta, among others, for what was easily one of the most exhilarating shows in recent times; when under the directions of Zakir Hussain, musicians such as Fazal Qureshi, Rakesh Chaurasia and Louiz Banks (in a guest appearance) paid homage to the memory of the late couple, by recreating songs from Shashi Kapoor’s movies and musically interpreting scenes from the couple’s films together. After this, in true Kapoor style, the entire audience was invited to stay for dinner where siblings Kunal and Sanjna along with the former’s handsome son, Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor, could be seen taking care of the guests.

“A day full of nostalgia and thoughts of people we have lost,” as one Bollywood insider remarked. “Thank God, we still have the music and memories.”