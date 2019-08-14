Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The More They Stay The Same

mumbai

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 00:20 IST

This photograph of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla with the mother-daughter duo of actresses Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan confirms what we have always known: the test of true talent lies in its staying power. And by that measure, the brand AJSK deserves many rounds of applause. Consider the fact that it was way back in the 1980s, that the designers, strapping young men themselves, had created some of their most celebrated outfits for Singh, while she embarked on her Bollywood career. Today, 40 years later, they have managed to stay au courant and relevant as Singh’s daughter takes her confident strides in their outfits towards her own stardom. As is known, fashion is supposed to be a notoriously capricious animal, one that thrives on content-change and variety. How does it feel to remain at the top of their game for four decades? “It feels fabulous as we have literally seen Sara as a baby and as a teen,” said a delighted Khosla, when we asked him how this transcending of generations felt. “The same goes for Shweta and Navya (Nanda),” he said, adding, “It is an honour, joy and a challenge to keep constantly inventing. It challenges us to become younger with our ideas.” As for the Singh and Sara duo, Khosla mainatains that though they have a similar sensibility as far as their sartorial style goes, most of Singh’s outfits, especially her formal wedding wear from AJSK, which she has passed on to Sara, have to be altered for the young star to suit her taste.

Of Courage And Fortitude

Raghu and Pushpa Palat

At a time when many across the world wonder how they will ever find the courage to take on what appear to be invincible forces, Raghu and Pushpa Palat’s The Case That Shook The Empire (Bloomsbury) should come as timely inspiration. A historical narrative on the courageous, legal battle mounted by Sir C Sankaran Nair, a member of the viceroy’s council against Lt Governor Sir Michael O’Dwyer, who was responsible for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, it is the story of a man of power and position who was ready to forsake all his privileges to fight and ensure that no other Indian would ever be subjected to SUCH atrocities ever again. To get justice for the victims of Dwyer’s heinous genocide Nair had taken his battle all the way to the British courts to fight a powerful Englishman in his own country, and in a court presided over by an English judge and jury.

Written jointly by well-known banker and author of best-selling books on management Raghu Palat and his freelance-writer wife Pushpa, whose most recent book is on the Amazons best seller list for school kids, the book is being released tomorrow to coincide with Independence Day. Interestingly, the Palats brought their very different skill sets to the task of writing the book as a passion project, as its protagonist and hero Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair happens to be Raghu’s great grandfather.

Separated at Birth

Tehseen Poonawalla

Tehseen Poonawalla: Pugilistic prime-time politician, known to punch above his weight

Amir Khan

Amir Khan: Professional British boxer and former unified light-welterweight world champion

Chef Moves Ship

Chef Viraf Patel

Word comes in that chef Viraf Patel a familiar face on Mumbai’s burgeoning culinary scene, will take charge of the AD Singh-owned Olive in Bandra this week as ITS executive chef. Patel, whose earlier stints included restaurants like Indigo, The Table and Salt Water Café, was best known in his role as Chef and Partner of Cafe Zoe in Lower Parel. We recall how the then newly-married Patel had brought his young daughter to the restaurant during its early days on many an occasion, showing her around the place and introducing her to guests. His appointment will fill the void left by the departure of Olive’s popular chef Rishim Sachdeva, who we are informed is going on to pursue TV opportunities. “We welcome Viraf into the Olive family and are confident that he will marry his distinct culinary style to Olive’s F&B philosophy seamlessly,” said restaurateur Singh, about his iconic eatery, now in its 19th year, which has served as the watering hole of almost two generations of hipsters despite facing tough competition from newer and more trendy establishments. “We look forward to the fresh perspective that he will bring.” Tip for foodies: the Patel-inspired new menu will launch next month.

