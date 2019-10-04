e-paper
Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The Writer At Large

The best-selling author who took over the directorship of the Nehru Centre on October 1 found himself presiding over the numerous events that had been organised to celebrate the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

mumbai Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:05 IST
Malavika Sangghvi
Amish
Amish
         

“I just arrived in London and am at work already,” who else but author Amish (he dropped his surname a few years ago because of his aversion to caste-indicators) would say these words? The best-selling author who took over the directorship of the Nehru Centre on October 1, India’s premier cultural centre abroad, found himself presiding over the numerous events that had been organised to celebrate the 150 birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The first had been organised by economist Lord Meghnad Desai at Parliament Square, the second at Camden organised by the Indian High Commission, with high commissioner Ruchi Ghanashyam presiding. And the third at the Nehru Centre itself, where an exhibition had been organised of many paintings in various different Indian styles, depicting Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings. With all this official ambassadorial engagement, would the prolific writer – whose The Shiva Trilogy is said to be the fastest-selling book series in Indian publishing history (his Ram Chandra series is the second fastest-selling book series in the same category) – be able to put pen to paper for his millions of readers? It’s a question that has occurred to the newly-turned diplomat and cultural czar. Minutes before boarding his flight to London, the media and marketing-savvy writer had tweeted a message to all his readers: “I will keep writing. The weekends are still there! There will be no delays in the books. God promise!”

Phew.

Tweet Talk

“If you have a gun, you can rob a bank. But if you have a bank, you can rob anyone.”

- WhatsApp forward going around

Glamour Meets Giving

Maheka Mirpuri with Dr Devendra Chaukar.
Maheka Mirpuri with Dr Devendra Chaukar.

This evening, intrepid designer Maheka Mirpuri will be hosting the 7th edition of my foundation MCan’s annual Charity Gala and Fundraiser in aid of the Tata Memorial Hospital which provides financial assistance to the underprivileged fighting head and neck cancer, at the hospital. “It’s a ‘glamour meets giving’ evening and will feature a live sufi rendition by Kutle Khan and actors John Abraham and Sunny Leone who are lending their solidarity to the cause with their presence at this year’s gala,” said Mirpuri. Going under the hammer at the live auction, we are informed, are goodies like art, jewellery, trips to Paris and a Rolex watch! “What started as a personal tribute in 2013 has today gone over and beyond touching many more lives,” said Mirpuri, adding, “It’s giving a voice to the voiceless and a life of dignity.”

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 01:05 IST

