Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Urbane Issues

mumbai

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 01:07 IST

It was a confederation of business aristocracy which impassioned CSR maven Nandini Singh, daughter of pharma tycoon Jasjit Singh and interior designer Kavita Singh, presented to this week. Leading the pack were Anand Mahindra, Harsh Goenka and Gulu Mirchandani, widely believed to be the urbane face of India Inc. Singh — whose commitment to the environment and humane causes sees her often rolling up her sleeves and clearing garbage off the coastline of some of the city’s most valuable pieces of real estate, or feeding the city’s strays on a regular basis – was expectedly delighted. “Today, I was given the incredible opportunity and honour to present to some of India’s most prominent business leaders on my passion, CSR, and giving back to create cultural change and a better future for our country,” she posted on social media. Ending with a thanks to her co-presenter for agreeing to “share her very valuable insights” and a “grateful everyday”.

The Art of Teaching

Rhea Pillai

“Gosh…I have been teaching for the past 20 years and have lost count of how many courses I’ve taught, but yes, well over a 100, even a couple of 100. I think I must have taught over 10,000 people,” said Art of Living teacher Rhea Pillai about the Basic Course which she will be conducting early next month. “It focuses on detoxing and de-stressing the nervous system through deep breathing techniques, predominantly the Sudarshan Kriya. It also incorporates yoga and knowledge that empowers the individual to a healthier, happier state of being,” said the erstwhile model, who was once married to actor Sanjay Dutt through his most tumultuous years and whose separation from tennis star Leander Paes has been in the news. Through it all, somehow, she appears to have maintained her equilibrium. Could her tryst with yoga and meditation have had anything to do with it? Pillai’s next words hint at that. “I absolutely love what I do,” says a daughter of the erstwhile ruling clan of Dhrangadhra, adding, “There is immense healing and empowerment and to be a part of this process is amazing.”

Designs On You

Ashiesh Shah

Word comes in that Ashiesh Shah, architect to Bollywood, will be following in the footsteps of no less than Sabyasachi, India’s leading fashion designer, to collaborate with a leading luxury merchandizer’s soon-to-be-launched international lifestyle and home ware brand. Earlier this year, the Kolkata-based fashion czar had been signed on to design a few pieces of crockery and other household decorations for a sister brand. “It gives me the opportunity of showcasing my design aesthetic on a worldwide platform, and I’m elated to be preceded by a visionary like Sabyasachi himself,” said an excited Shah, when he called yesterday, as usual on the verge of a visit to a design week at a European destination.

Stop With The Show Stoppers?

Shahab Durazi

“My focus was predominantly on the uninspired influence Bollywood has on contemporary Indian fashion. This is something I have been vocal about for some time. Bollywood showstoppers and AN obsession with the media discounts and dilutes the purpose of a fashion presentation,” who else but the stylish and elegant Shahab Durazi, widely celebrated amongst his peers as being the master of cut, to put things in perspective about the recently-concluded Fashion Week which saw all manner of stars walk the ramps? We had reached out to Durazi to ask him about his participation in a recent live chat at LFW. What we hadn’t bargained for was his lengthy, considered and well-articulated views on the detrimental effect that Bollywood has on fashion. “The only stars on the ramp should be the designer and his craft,” said Durazi, adding, “Everything else is only momentary and of little consequence. My message to young designers is to stay away from Bollywood and if they are paying these stars to walk the ramp, it may be far more rewarding to put that money towards investments in infrastructure, skilled labour and an in-house media expense for promotion and advertising.” Of course, Durazi, ever the gentleman, clarified that his strong views were not anti-Bollywood, but just pro fashion. “None of this is in any way disrespectful to our Bollywood stars,” said the soft spoken and reclusive designer. “With all due respect to the immense talent our film industry produces, I do reiterate that they should confine their talent to films and let fashion progress in a space devoid of distractions. Unfortunately, the mass hysteria that Bollywood enjoys is often translated in the fashion choices they make and not all of it is credible,” he signed off.

In other words, what Durazi was saying was that when you add fashion to Bollywood you get: Follywood.

Ouch.

