Malavika’s Mumbaistan: You’re Gonna Hear Her Roar

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 00:13 IST

“I’ve met Katy before, but meeting her here in our home turf and seeing her excitement in all things Indian like food, the tastes, the tradition is like listening to someone who knows everything about it, but now is going to experience it firsthand and she couldn’t be more excited. She’s promised her Indian fans “The KatyCats” a night to remember and I for one, having seen her live, can tell you it’s an understatement,” says flamboyant MD & CEO, India & South Asia at Universal Music Group, Devraj Sanyal, on the eve of the pop star’s concert this weekend in Mumbai. “Our dear friend Jacqueline has come on board with a festival to promote a festival as it grows into a premium experience in the region and of course to be Katy’s Indian friend who is “in the know” . “If you’ve watched her live ever or watched her concerts online, you’ll know that’s a promise that will be delivered and will blow your mind away. She’s firework(s) live,” he said in response to Perry’s chatty ‘India & my KatyCats, let’s make a night to remember’ message to her Indian fans. But before they hear Perry roar at the DY Patil stadium over the weekend, the pop empress will be getting her fair share of Bollywood. Karan Johar will be hosting a bash for her at his home for what will presumably be Bollywood’s best and brightest.

My brother the visionary

“We may have fought like cats and dogs as kids, but the bond we have is a specially strong and dependable one. Younger in age but older in wisdom, he is my friend, guide inspiration and constant source of tongue in cheek humor,” says musician and performer Suneeta Rao, about her brother Narasimha Rao who is the subject of a long feature in the New York Times, in which the Yale Professor has been called a climate visionary.”

Narasimha Rao

“He left home at the age of 16 leaving a vacuum that I constantly tried to fill by spending all my earnings to visit him in all his homes away from home,” says the proud sister, who has made a mark for herself not only as a musician, but a champion of good causes too. “I am as proud of him today as I was when I first attended his graduation in 1986 at UWC Singapore and thereafter at Dartmouth.” As for her take on her brother’s field of interest, Rao is quite clear. “It’s his point of view that matters to the world now more than ever.”

Fresh and Natural

“I’m basically showcasing my work for the day,” says erstwhile model, Art of Living teacher, and occasional party girl Rhea Pillai about ‘Twenty Shades of Slay’, a pop-up exhibition featuring 20 designers in Juhu. “I’m working with organic fabrics that are made from rose petals, bamboo, organic cotton, hemp seeds etc, along with it, I have an organic line of lounge wear, kurtis and kurtas. There is also a line of beautiful chikankari lehengas and sarees from Lucknow,” said the daughter of the erstwhile royal clan of Dhanrajgir, and mother to the pretty Aiyana, who she shares with her former partner tennis champ Leander Paes.

Rhea Pillai with Queenie Singh

The exhibition will also feature instances of Pillai’s spiritual art, in the form of hand-painted Buddha sarees. As a run-up to the show, Pillai had shared a few pictures of one of the show’s highlights – a sleek, black summer dress, modelled by a slim and attractive young lady with a striking resemblance to Paes and Pillai. “Organically yours, the black summer dress. Available now. Keep it natural,” was the text accompanying the pictures, but the resemblance was delightful.

Celebrating the Writers

It’s that time of the year when the stage is set for the Tata Lit Live literature festival. Held from this Thursday to Sunday at three different venues in south Bandra and Juhu, it features panel discussions, conversations, straight talks, performances, workshops, special events as well as a children’s festival. This year’s roster of big names includes the likes of Shashi Tharoor, Shubha Mudgal, William Dalrymple, Elizabeth Flock, Alexander McCall Smith, Swami Agnivesh, Lisa Ray and Vishal Bhardwaj. To fete the participants, industrialist Ajit Singh Chairman of the Associated Capsules Group, the world’s second biggest manufacturer of pharmaceutical capsules, will be hosting a sparkling evening.

Shashi Tharoor

Singh is no stranger to the world of books and parties. An alumnus of Oxbridge, a foodie and bibliophile who is known to pen the occasional poem, he has been the president of the Wine Club of India and an avid art collector. “I am sure he will organise a most enjoyable evening,” says the indefatigable Anil Dharker, founder of Lit Live and the man holding it all together this week.