e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Man accused of assaulting homeguard over wearing face mask granted anticipatory bail

Man accused of assaulting homeguard over wearing face mask granted anticipatory bail

mumbai Updated: May 06, 2020 21:59 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to a Kolhapur man who was booked for allegedly instigating and assaulting a homeguard personnel after a heated argument ensued between them over being asked to wear a face mask.

The single-judge bench of Justice Bharati Dangre while hearing the plea of Shekhar Sanadi, through video conferencing was informed by advocate Hrishikesh Mundargi that Sanadi was booked under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (punishment for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 for placing his hand on the shoulder of the home guard.

In light of the above Mundargi said that no offence was made out from the FIR filed by the police, hence Sanadi should be granted pre-arrest bail. However, public prosecutor Deepak Thakare opposed the plea.

After hearing submissions, Justice Dangre observed, “On perusal of the FIR, prima facie what emerges is a verbal altercation between the complainant and the applicant while the latter was discharging his duty. No ingredients of Sections 323 and 353 of the IPC are made out of the complaint/FIR.

While disposing of the application the bench restrained Sandi from making any inducement, threat, or attempt to persuade a person acquainted with the case from disclosing the facts to the court and not to tamper with the evidence. The court further said that in case of arrest shall be released on bail on furnishing personal bond of Rs 50,000.

top news
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Live: Number of containment zones in Delhi is now 87
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
Petrol, diesel prices hiked in UP: Watch people’s reaction
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news