Man arrested for extortion in Mumbai’s Dharavi

mumbai

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:20 IST

Dharavi police on Thursday arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly demanding extortion from a man who was repairing his own house. The arrested accused has been identified as Maksud Khan a resident of Mahim.

According to Dharavi police, Tanvir Khan, 35, runs a furniture shop in Dharavi. On September 24, Maksud visited his house and started recording video of the ongoing repair work at his residence.

“When complainant asked him about the video, Maksud threatened him to file a complaint with the civic body and demanded ₹40,000. However, after bargaining, accused fixed extortion amount ₹20,000,” said a police officer from Dharavi police station.

“The complainant gave him ₹15,000 as the first instalment and on September 28 he gave him ₹2,000 as the second instalment. The accused kept on demanding for the remaining ₹3,000 and threatened him that if he won’t give him the remaining amount then he will share that video with BMC,” said the officer.

Tanvir then approached Dharavi police station and filed a complaint against him. Maksud is arrested, however one of his accomplices is on the run.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) under section 384 (Punishment for extortion), 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and are investigating the case.