Man bludgeons wife to death with stone, arrested in Palghar

A man has been arrested by the Kasa police for allegedly murdering his wife by hitting her with a metal flashlight and then smashing her head with a stone.

Suresh Chaitya Savra, 45, a member of a tribal community in Katkaripada, Kasa, had an argument with his wife Phooli, 45, on the night of the attack. The couple had been recently married.

“On Friday night, Phooli decided to return to her maternal home at Dehra village in Jawhar after an argument with Suresh,” said a Kasa police officer.

“While she was walking away from the house, Suresh followed her and continued fighting with her. He then hit her with a metal flashlight he was carrying and she fell to the ground from the impact. Suresh then picked up a stone and smashed her head,” said the officer. Phooli died on the spot. A local, Harishchandra Dhapsi, informed the police of the attack and they reached the spot and sent the body for a post mortem.

“We arrested Suresh for murder. After being produced before the Jawhar court, the accused was remanded in police custody,” the officer added.

First Published: Mar 25, 2019 05:20 IST