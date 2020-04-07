e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Man dies in hit-and-run accident

Man dies in hit-and-run accident

mumbai Updated: Apr 07, 2020 18:25 IST
Pratik Salunke
A 45-year-old man died after he was crushed by an unidentified vehicle at Sion-Trombay road on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased was found near Punjab Wadi junction in Trombay at 4.15am. The usually busy Sion-Trombay road is now deserted owing to the lockdown. The accused driver fled from the spot without rendering help with the victim. “No one has come forward to identify the deceased yet,” said Siddheshwar Gove, senior police inspector, Trombay police station.

The police took sou moto action in the case and have registered an FIR against the unidentified suspect

