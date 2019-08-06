Man drives auto on railway platform in Mumbai to help woman in labour, arrested

mumbai

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:34 IST

To help a woman who went into premature labour, an autorickshaw driver operating near the Virar railway station drove his vehicle on to the platform on Sunday. The railway protection force (RPF) later arrested him.

Sagar Kamlakar Gawad, 34, a resident of Dongarpada in Virar (West), was produced before the railway court in Vasai and released on bail on Monday.

The seven-month pregnant woman, who has not been identified, and her husband were travelling in the compartment reserved for disabled persons on Sunday morning. The train had halted at the station, owing to the delay in services caused by heavy rain, when the woman developed labour pain.

“Her husband started to panic and rushed out of the compartment to ask for help. He spotted Gawad, who had parked his vehicle in the space allotted by western railway (WR) right next to platform two. Gawad then brought his autorickshaw on to the platform, all the way till the coach where the woman was seated,” said police inspector Praveen Kumar Yadav, Virar RPF.

Gawad then drove the couple to Sanjeevani Hospital, where the woman delivered a premature baby. “Even though Gawad acted with good intentions, he has violated the rules. Driving on the platform was risky, as it could have injured commuters,” said Yadav.

Gawad was charged under sections 154 (endangering safety of persons travelling by railway by rash or negligent act or omission) and 159 (disobedience of drivers or conductors of vehicles to directions of railway servant) of the Railway Act, 1989.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 00:14 IST