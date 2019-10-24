e-paper
Man electrocuted at Vashi

mumbai Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 25-year-old man died after he was electrocuted in a shop at APMC market at Vashi on Tuesday. According to the police, Sanjeet Kumar Lalbabu, a resident of Sector 19 at Kopar Khairane, worked at a welding shop at the market.

“He was working in the shop on Tuesday when he touched a live wire by mistake and collapsed. He was rushed to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Hospital at Vashi, where he was declared dead on arrival," said a police officer from APMC police station.  The police have registered an accidental death case. 

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:46 IST

