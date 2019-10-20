e-paper
Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Man gets three years RI for molesting five-year-old girl

mumbai Updated: Oct 20, 2019 01:24 IST

Hindustantimes
         

Thane A local court has sentenced a man from Bhiwandi to three years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a five-year-old girl in 2013. District Judge DG Murumkar on Friday convicted Irfan Iqbal Momim, 30, under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

Additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar told the court that the victim was Momim’s neighbour. On December 24, 2013, Momim called her to his place and molested her. The victim narrated the ordeal to her parents, who filed a complaint at Nizampura police station in Bhiwandi, following which Momim was arrested, she said. PTI

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 01:24 IST

