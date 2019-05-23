Man held for 2016 rape after video surfaces

A 50-year-old man was recently arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old woman in 2016 and shooting a video of the act.

The incident came to light last week when the survivor’s husband saw the video on social media and filed a complained with the police. However, it is yet not clear who uploaded the video online. Investigations are on, Malwani police said.

According to the police, the woman is from Rajasthan and had come to Mumbai in 2016 to meet her brother and sister-in-law who stay in Malad. One day, the survivor’s sister-in-law asked her to visit her aunt’s house in Malwani.

When the woman reached the aunt’s home, she served her food and left home saying she would return in one hour. The aunt’s husband, the accused, then shut the door and raped the woman, police said.

“The accused shot a video of the act and threatened to put it on social media platform if she informed anyone. He also threatened to rape her younger sister,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

The woman kept quiet and went back to Rajasthan. She got married a few months after the incident, police said.

“In April, the woman’s husband came across the video on social media,” the officer said. When he confronted the woman, she told him about the incident followed by which they approached the police.

On May 15, a first information report (FIR) was registered under section 376 (rape), 354 (molestation), 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and 66 (E) (violation of privacy) and 67 (transmitting obscene material) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The accused was remanded to police custody till May 23.

First Published: May 23, 2019 02:53 IST