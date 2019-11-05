e-paper
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Man held for raping Malad woman

mumbai Updated: Nov 05, 2019 00:23 IST
Pratik Salunke
Pratik Salunke
A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 36-year-old Malad resident during a house party in Vikhroli, on Sunday. According to the Parksite police, the accused’s father suffered a heart attack owing to the case, and has been hospitalised.

The police said the complainant and the accused knew each other. Five persons, including the accused and the woman, had met at an event, after which they partied at a Lower Parel restaurant on Saturday night. They shifted the party to the residence of another friend at a high-rise in Vikhroli, where they reached in the early hours of Sunday. They were joined by a couple of others and police said alcohol was consumed at the party. The woman alleged that the accused raped her in the bathroom room around 4am. “The accused, a receptionist, assaulted her and threatened her against disclosing the incident,” said an officer. The woman then left for home and informed her parents. They approached Malad police station, where a case was registered. It was transferred to Parksite police station.

The accused was arrested under relevant sections of IPC. Officers are recording statements of others who were at the party.

