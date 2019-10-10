e-paper
Man held with illegal firearms at Digha

mumbai Updated: Oct 10, 2019 00:48 IST
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan
A 21-year-old man from Digha who allegedly carried a country made pistol and two live cartridges with him, was arrested by the Navi Mumbai crime branch on Monday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near Digha pond and arrested Ajay Ranjeet Bhosale, a resident of Iltanpada at Digha.

Pravin Patil, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “We had received a tip-off that a suspicious looking man was coming towards Digha with some illegal firearms. We alerted our officers and deployed them in plainclothes.”

“After a few hours, the police spotted a man matching the description we had got. Based on suspicion, our team accosted him and frisked him. They found the country-made pistol and two live cartridges with him. They arrested him,” Patil said.

The police booked the accused under Sections 3 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act. He was remanded in police custody.

Patil said, “The accused does not have any permanent source of income. He does odd jobs. More people are likely to be arrested.”

 

 

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 00:48 IST

