Man in Ulhasnagar commits suicide after argument with son

mumbai Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:03 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

A 56-year-old man committed suicide after an argument with his son on Friday. The son did not put up his regular food stall in Ulhasnagar on Friday, which angered the father before taking the extreme step. The deceased was a resident of Khemni village of Ulhasnagar Camp No. 3, staying along with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

On the morning of November 6, his son didn’t go to operate the food stall which used to be initially operated by the deceased a few years ago. His son was allegedly irregular at the stall, which angered the deceased. Kalyan Taluka police officials, said, “ The deceased, after his argument, left home and later his body was found in the river under the Rayta Bridge. We are investigating whether he met someone before doing his act.”

