Man killed as 2 families clash over honking

A 57-year-old man who intervened in a brawl between his two sons and another family was stabbed to death at a slum in Vidyavihar (East) on Thursday.

Three people have been booked for murder in connection with the incident. The police said they would be arrested after they are discharged from hospital.

The victim was identified as Manohar Chavriya. The accused were identified as Sandeep Parcha, 28, his father Palsingh, 70, and mother Krishna, 60.

According to Tilak Nagar police, brothers Deepak Chavriya, 29, and Manoj Chavriya, 32, were riding on a bike near their residence when they reached a narrow lane in the slums. Sandeep and Palsingh were standing in the lane obstructing the flow of vehicles. “Deepak sounded his horn so that he could pass from the narrow lane, which enraged the father-son duo,” said Sushil Kamble, senior inspector, Tilak Nagar police station. “They started to abuse the brothers, which escalated into a brawl.”

When Manohar and his daughter rushed there, Sandeep assaulted them with a knife. “He was stabbed near his ribs,” said Kamble, adding it was fatal. “Prima-facie investigations revealed they have had arguments in the past, but we are probing further,” said Shashi Kumar Meena, DCP, zone 6 .

