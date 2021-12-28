e-paper
Man lynched at Santacruz, Mumbai Police on lookout for six persons

mumbai Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 01:10 IST
HT Correspondent
Suspecting him of being a robber, six men tied the victim to a pole with ropes and beat him with sticks.
A 30-year-old man suspected of being a robber was tied and beaten to death in Santacruz on Saturday night. Police are now on the look-out for six unidentified men.

According to police, the six accused men who are absconding had caught Khan lurking around Muktanand Park in Santacruz (West). Suspecting him of being a robber, the six men tied him up to a pole with ropes and beat him with sticks.

Khan’s brother, who resides in the same area, approached the police station and registered a complaint. “Khan’s brother, Azad, 36, was informed that Khan had been tied to a pole bleeding. Azad reached the spot and rushed Khan to the hospital where he was declared dead,” said the officer.

Police registered a case of murder against the six accused and are now scanning CCTV footage of the area to find out the identity of the accused.

Covid-19: India’s daily cases, deaths hit lowest level in half a year
136th foundation day of Congress: Rahul absent, farmers’ protest in focus
Delhi’s air quality nears severe; IMD warns of cold wave from Tuesday
In veiled message to BJP, AIADMK asserts Palaniswami as CM candidate
Personal jibes, rhetoric mark rallies by Abhishek Banerjee, Adhikari
Explained: What happens if the US government runs out of money on Monday?
Sourav Ganguly meets Bengal governor, invites him to Eden Gardens
Covid update: USA vaccine fraud probe; India mutant virus treatment
