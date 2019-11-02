Man out on bail arrested for raping woman

mumbai

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:44 IST

Chembur police on Wednesday arrested a 36-year-old man, who was out on bail, for allegedly kidnapping a woman at knife point and raping her. The accused had been in jail for five years for raping the same woman under the pretext of marriage in 2013, said police.

The accused is a resident of RCF area and works at a credit co-operative society. The survivor is a Chembur resident. The two knew each other since 2012 and got into a relationship. In 2013, after he refused to marry her, the woman filed a rape complaint and he was arrested the same year.

A few months ago, he was let out on bail. “On October 25, the accused stopped the woman in the middle of the road and kidnapped her. He took her to his home in RCF area. There, he allegedly assaulted her and asked her to marry him. When she refused, he raped her,” said a police officer.

When the accused was in the bathroom, the woman escaped. After she narrated the incident to her parents, they approached the police. After a medical examination, police registered a case of rape against the accused and arrested him.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:44 IST