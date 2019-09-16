Man poses as Kuwaiti prez’s son, robs cab driver of ₹17k

mumbai

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 00:14 IST

A 35-year-old man from Dongri was arrested on Friday by the MRA Marg police for allegedly posing as the son of the Kuwaiti president and robbing a cab driver of his mobile phone and ₹17,300 at knifepoint.

According to the police, on September 11, Mohammed Arafat Arif Lokhandwala, a resident of Dongri, boarded the cab at Bandra and directed the driver to take him to Maker Chambers.

At the building entrance he introduced himself as the son of the president of Kuwait when questioned by the security guard.

“The complainant driver alleged that Lokhandwala later told him to take the Bandra-Worli sea link and asked him to pay the ₹105 toll.

When they reached Crawford Market at 5.30pm, Lokhandwala threatened the driver with a knife and took the mobile phone and ₹300 before fleeing,” said a police officer.

“We first tried to find the location of the complainant’s mobile phone, but found it to be switched off. We then started a search operation and arrested him,” said the officer.

“He is a history-sheeter and has more than five cases of chain-snatching against him across Mumbai,” he added.

Lokhandwala has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 00:14 IST