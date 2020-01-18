Man steals phone, takes selfie, uploads it on owner’s social media account, held

mumbai

The Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old mobile thief, Abuzar Abubakar, after he clicked a selfie from a stolen mobile phone which got uploaded on the victim’s social media account.

According to the police, the complainant, Vaibhav Gurav, 32, a Wadala resident, stated in his complaint that on Tuesday, around 1 am, he was at Dadar station to book a ticket for Konkan Kanya Express.

While waiting for ticket counters to open, Gurav slept around 4am. When he woke up, he found that his bag was missing.

Shailendra Dhiwar senior inspector Mumbai central GRP said, “We had registered an FIR against an unknown person under section 379 of the IPC.”

On Wednesday, one of Gurav’s friends found an unknown person’s picture on his social media account and informed him about the same.

On Thursday, the victim informed the police that someone has uploaded a selfie on one of his social media accounts.

“On Thursday around 11:30pm, we spotted the suspect loitering at the same spot where Gurav was sleeping and we nabbed him,” another officer said. During questioning the accused revealed that he was checking the mobile phone’s camera quality and clicked several selfies. He then opened a social media account on the phone and started clicking selfies using photo filters which is when the picture got uploaded.