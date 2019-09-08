Man throws friend’s 3-year-old daughter off his 7th floor apartment at Colaba bldg

mumbai

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 00:48 IST

A man allegedly threw his friend’s three-year-old daughter off his seventh-floor flat in a building at Colaba on Saturday evening.

The police detained the accused, Anil Chugani, who is his in 40s, for the murder of Shanaya Hathiramani, and at the time of going to press, were questioning him about the motive behind his actions.

“The accused is psychopath,” said Sangramsinh Nishandar, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, refusing to further elaborate on the case as they were probing Chugani’s antecedents.

Police said Shanaya’s father, Prem Hathiramani, a businessman, is Chugani’s friend, and they live in neighbouring buildings. The incident occurred in A-Block of Ashoka Apartment, near Radio Club, in Colaba around 7.30pm, when Chugani, who lives alone, asked Hathiramani to send Shanaya over to his house to play.

The accused, police said, allegedly threw her out of his bedroom window. Shanaya fell on a car parked below the building and succumbed to her injuries.

“The exact sequence of events is being probed,” said a police officer, on condition of anonymity, adding that they were recording statements of various people to ascertain the motive behind the act.

