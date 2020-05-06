e-paper
Man who obstructed paramedics ordered to contribute ₹10K to CM Relief Fund

mumbai Updated: May 06, 2020 19:10 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday granted bail to a city resident booked for obstructing paramedics from conducting a survey in regards to the Covid-19 outbreak, on a condition that the accused contribute ₹10,000 towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to fight the coronavirus.

“The applicant had behaved in an irresponsible manner and particularly at a time when every citizen of this country is expected to cooperate with those rendering useful services to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” said justice Bharati Dangre while imposing the cost on Zafar Jamal Khan.

When a team of paramedics visited Khan’s society to collect data in light of the pandemic, he prevented them from doing their job and also persuaded other residents not to share any information with the team.

Because of the obstruction, some heated arguments took place between him and the team, and an offence was registered, charging Khan under sections 353, 188 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code and section 51(B) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 for preventing a public servant from discharging his duty, disobedience, and negligent behavior likely to spread infection.

Justice Dangre said that the offense was not punishable under section 353 (assault) and Khan deserved to be given bail.

