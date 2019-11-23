e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

Man who stole cigarettes, cash in Thane arrested from Uttar Pradesh

mumbai Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

The city police have arrested from Uttar Pradesh the key accused in the case relating to theft of cash and cigarettes, collectively worth over ₹27 lakh, from Naupada two months ago, an officer said on Friday.

Rambabu Saroj, an autorickshaw driver, was arrested from Prayagraj on Thursday, the official said. He is the second person to be arrested in the case.

“Unidentified persons had broken into the marketing office of a cigarette dealer at Naupada on September 2 and stole ₹18.97 lakh cash and cigarette cartons as well as mobile phones, collectively worth ₹8.43 lakh,” inspector Sandeep Bagul of Thane crime branch (Unit I), said.

The police had registered an offence under various sections of the IPC.

The crime branch had earlier arrested Mohammad Sahil Abbas from Prayagraj. “During his interrogation, he revealed the name of Rambabu Saroj, following which the latter was arrested from Prayagraj. An SUV, which he bought through the stolen cash, was also seized,” he said. The UP police assisted the Thane crime branch officials in the probe, Bagul added.

top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News