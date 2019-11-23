Man who stole cigarettes, cash in Thane arrested from Uttar Pradesh

mumbai

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 01:30 IST

The city police have arrested from Uttar Pradesh the key accused in the case relating to theft of cash and cigarettes, collectively worth over ₹27 lakh, from Naupada two months ago, an officer said on Friday.

Rambabu Saroj, an autorickshaw driver, was arrested from Prayagraj on Thursday, the official said. He is the second person to be arrested in the case.

“Unidentified persons had broken into the marketing office of a cigarette dealer at Naupada on September 2 and stole ₹18.97 lakh cash and cigarette cartons as well as mobile phones, collectively worth ₹8.43 lakh,” inspector Sandeep Bagul of Thane crime branch (Unit I), said.

The police had registered an offence under various sections of the IPC.

The crime branch had earlier arrested Mohammad Sahil Abbas from Prayagraj. “During his interrogation, he revealed the name of Rambabu Saroj, following which the latter was arrested from Prayagraj. An SUV, which he bought through the stolen cash, was also seized,” he said. The UP police assisted the Thane crime branch officials in the probe, Bagul added.