Home / Mumbai News / Manjula Shetye custodial death case: Accused Byculla jail official seeks bail

mumbai Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 00:12 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
         

Wasima Shaikh, one of the six jail officials booked for assaulting inmate Manjula Shetye to death, has moved for bail before the sessions court.

Shaikh, in her plea filed through lawyer Sudha Dwivedi, has pleaded that the witnesses so far examined by the prosecution have not revealed her role in the alleged incident of assault. Further, she claimed that due to the pandemic situation, the court should consider granting bail as the trial in the case may get further delayed.

As per the prosecution’s case, Shetye, a life convict, was allegedly assaulted by the staff of Byculla jail on June 23, 2017. Police recorded the complaint of an inmate who was an eyewitness, on June 25, 2017.

Shetye was allegedly brutally assaulted by jail officials because she had complained that her morning ration was missing eggs and bread.

