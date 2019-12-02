Masjid in Mumbai goes the solar way; saves ₹21K on monthly power bill

mumbai

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 01:02 IST

Shafi Masjid near Bhendi Bazaar recently got solar panels to cater to its electricity requirements, making it the 15th mosque in the city to go the eco-friendly way.

Located at Mutton Street inside Chor Bazaar, the two-storey mosque, which has a capacity of over 1,500, installed a 20 kilo-watt power (kWp) solar panel in October.

The project has helped the mosque reduce its electricity bill to ₹400 a month from ₹22,000 a month. The panel powers air-conditioners, fans and other electrical appliances in the mosque.

With 58 panels, the plant is set to generate 28,000 units per annum or an average of 75 units per day. In contrast, a two-bedroom apartment in Mumbai consumes 10-12 units of electricity daily.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), a 20-kWp system mitigates carbon dioxide emissions by 615 tonnes during its lifetime, which is equivalent to planting 984 full-grown teak trees.

“The mosque is expected to save ₹3 lakh a year and also contribute to reduction of 14 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually through this installation,” said Muhammad Sohail Shaikh, chief operating officer, MSS Renewtech LLP, which installed the project at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

The mosque representatives said they took the step as other mosques in their vicinity had benefitted from solar power installations. “The potential to harness solar energy as a natural resource is infinite. It is also cost-effective and reduces the dependence on polluting means of electricity generation,” said a representative from the mosque.

Mumbai’s Chor Bazaar, which literally means ‘thieves market’, is almost 150 years old while the mosque is more than 50 years old, added representatives

Other mosques that have gone solar include Jama Masjid at Kalbadevi, Minara Masjid at Mohammed Ali Road and Zakaria Masjid at Masjid Bandar.