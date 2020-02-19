e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / MCOCA against Dawood’s aide and Salim Penwala

MCOCA against Dawood’s aide and Salim Penwala

mumbai Updated: Feb 19, 2020 00:53 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday invoked charges of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA) against gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s close aide Tariq Parveen and another accused Salim Penwala alias Salim Maharaj, in connection with an extortion case.

Parveen and Penwala were arrested earlier this month for allegedly helping gangster Ejaz Lakdawala in trying to extort Rs 2 crore from a dry fruit businessman in 2013.

The accused were produced before a special MCOCA court where the prosecution demanded their police custody to interrogate them.

The plea was opposed by Parveen’s lawyer Bharat B Tiwari, who questioned the application of MCOCA in the case and also contended that his client has no connection with Lakdawala. He argued that the two accused had a rift over the matter and Parveen, in 2013, had approached Mira Road police against Lakdawala as he had threatened him (Parveen) and demanded the extortion amount.

“The police failed to register a complaint of this serious nature at that time and left it by registering a non-cognisable complaint. And now after so many years they have registered a case,” Tiwari argued.

The prosecution, however, claimed that they are yet to arrest Lakdawala in the case and the investigation is still in progress.

The court remanded the two accused to police custody till February 21.

top news
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
China calls on India to review trade, travel curbs’; lauds ‘humanitarian spirit’
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls deferred, fresh dates likely in 2-3 weeks
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
Army officer died fighting terrorists last year. Now, 28-yr-old wife signs up
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
‘Time not right for women in combat roles’: Army’s Western Command chief
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
I respect Nitish Kumar, says Prashant Kishor. Then, a sharp takedown
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
‘Regret my overreaction against Amitabh Bachchan’: Amar Singh
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
Rahul Dravid’s son Samit scores 2nd double century in less than two months
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
‘Condemn Congress’: Piyush Goyal on ex-Mumbai top cop’s claims on 26/11 attack
trending topics
Prashant KishorSharad PawarCoronavirusSmriti IraniMasood AzharVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News