Home / Mumbai News / Medical representative held for spreading rumours about Andheri doctor’s death

Medical representative held for spreading rumours about Andheri doctor’s death

mumbai Updated: Aug 28, 2020 01:38 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

DN Nagar police on Thursday arrested a man accused of allegedly sparking a rumour about the death of a patient from Andheri who had tested positive for Covid-19. The accused, Nitesh Dhaneshwar Tripathi, 21, a medical representative from Santacruz, had sent a message on the same to several people on social media. Police have arrested five accused so far in this case.

According to police the patient who had tested positive for coronavirus is a doctor. His wife and daughter too have tested positive and were admitted to a hospital. One of his neighbours received the message on WhatsApp about the doctor’s death.

An officer from DN Nagar police station said, “The doctor’s neighbour later inquired and found out that the patient is alive and improving. He then filed a complaint against unknown persons for spreading the fake news.”

Following his complaint, a first information report (FIR) was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Parameshwar Ganme senior inspector from DN Nagar police station said, “We have arrested Tripathi and are investigating the case.” The accused was produced before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate court, where he released on bail.

