e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 12, 2019

Metro-1 disrupted, commuters evacuated over ‘dysfunctional AC’

mumbai Updated: Nov 12, 2019 00:13 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

Commuters travelling using the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 corridor faced delays on Monday morning after Metro services were disrupted following what Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) described as a technical error.

However, commuters said the disruption was due to a non-functional air-conditioner in a train.

Around 9.56am, commuters had to be evacuated at Airport Road Metro station, following complaints of the air-conditioning not working in the Metro. Another train was brought in around 10.01am.

MMOPL said services were disrupted briefly due to technical error. In a tweet, it said, “We apologise for the inconvenience caused. One train at Airport Road Metro station had to be removed from service due to technical error. We have introduced additional service to cater to the need.”

Several commuters took to social media to express their displeasure. Nilesh Kapse tweeted, “#MumbaiMetro train from Ghatkopar stuck at Airport Road station due to Ac is not working in train..@MumMetro.”

The disruption caused further delays in several services. MMOPL later tweeted, “We thank our esteemed commuters for their support. With introduction of additional train, services are getting normal now.”

top news
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sonia Gandhi calls Sharad Pawar, sends top team to seal Maharashtra deal
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
Sena to move SC against Maharashtra Governor denying request for time
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
May miss Governor’s deadline, says NCP’s Ajit Pawar on staking claim
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
‘Time for Cong to die’: AAP leader on delay in Maharashtra govt formation
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
Man stabs wife to death over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
WhatsApp Dark Mode ‘almost’ ready for official rollout for Android, iPhones
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Kohli & Co ask for special practice session to prepare for Day/Night Test
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
Ayodhya done, Sabarimala verdict next: What’s at stake?
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News