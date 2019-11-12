Metro-1 disrupted, commuters evacuated over ‘dysfunctional AC’

mumbai

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 00:13 IST

Commuters travelling using the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 corridor faced delays on Monday morning after Metro services were disrupted following what Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) described as a technical error.

However, commuters said the disruption was due to a non-functional air-conditioner in a train.

Around 9.56am, commuters had to be evacuated at Airport Road Metro station, following complaints of the air-conditioning not working in the Metro. Another train was brought in around 10.01am.

MMOPL said services were disrupted briefly due to technical error. In a tweet, it said, “We apologise for the inconvenience caused. One train at Airport Road Metro station had to be removed from service due to technical error. We have introduced additional service to cater to the need.”

Several commuters took to social media to express their displeasure. Nilesh Kapse tweeted, “#MumbaiMetro train from Ghatkopar stuck at Airport Road station due to Ac is not working in train..@MumMetro.”

The disruption caused further delays in several services. MMOPL later tweeted, “We thank our esteemed commuters for their support. With introduction of additional train, services are getting normal now.”