Missing CA’s phone tracked to Wadala, Sion, Bandra, say Mumbai police

The Mumbai crime branch investigating the mysterious disappearance of chartered accountant Kirti Vyas from Grant Road has tracked her phone to several locations and found that she had possibly visited Andheri, Wadala, Sion and Bandra on March 16 when she went missing.

According to the DB Marg police, who initially investigated the case before handing it over to the crime branch, said, based on CCTV footage, Kirti left her building at Grant Road at 8:50am and was seen getting into a Ford Ecosport with a couple. The couple dropped her off at Navjeevan Society — a 10-minute walk from her house — at Grant Road at 9.20am.

She was working as a finance manager for a salon in Andheri. Based on her phone location, the crime branch said she did not report to office on March 16, which corroborates with her employer’s statement.

“Her mobile location showed that she was in Andheri, about an hour after she allegedly went missing. But she did not reach office. Later, her mobile location was tracked to Wadala and then to Chembur; and in the evening, it was tracked to Sion towards Bandra where her phone was switched off. It is possible that her mobile phone was stolen or she travelled from Andheri to Wadala to Sion to Bandra, with her phone switching on and off regularly,” said an officer from the crime branch.

Shefali Vyas, elder sister of Kirti, said the family has been in constant touch with the crime branch; however, they have not been informed about any development in the investigation. “Officers say that they are investigating from all angles,” said Shefali. “I highly suspect that somebody was involved in the case,” said Shefali. Based on this, officers have not yet given a clean chit to a couple with whom she was last seen.