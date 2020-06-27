MMR’s case positivity is high, the situation is grim, says Fadnavis

mumbai

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:15 IST

Highlighting the high Covid-19 case positivity rate in the city and its metropolitan region, former chief minister and leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Friday wrote another letter to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray, cautioning him of the grim situation on hand.

Fadnavis pointed out that the case positivity rate in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as on June 24, was in the range of 20.46% (Palghar, Vasai-Virar) to 48.55% (Bhiwandi-Nizampur) as against the national average of 6.43% to 7.86%.

Case positivity rate refers to the number of positive Covid-19 cases against the number of tests carried out.

“The situation in Mumbai and MMR is getting to be extremely grim. Panvel has a case positivity rate of 45%, Bhiwandi’s is 48%, and Mira Bhayander’s 43%. In Mumbai as of June 24, 2,99,369 tests had been done and there were 69,528 [Covid-positive] patients, with a case positivity rate of 23.22%,” said Fadnavis.

The Shiv Sena, however, refuted Fadnavis’s allegations as “irresponsible”.

Pointing to figures released on Friday, Sena MP and party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the city’s case positivity rate was 17.52%, and the recovery rate across Maharashtra was 52.25%.

Fadnavis also alleged that the government and Mumbai civic body had been deliberately testing less to ensure the city’s daily figures did not show an unwieldy spike in cases.

“From May 12, the tests have been kept under 10,000. There was some attempt to increase the tests, but whenever there is a hike in positive cases, the number of tests is brought down,” he added.

Rebutting Fadnavis’s allegations, Chaturvedi said, “Mr Fadnavis continues to be irresponsible in his comments and checking facts on ground. Maharashtra government is being applauded by the Ministry of Health for the strategy to contain Covid-19. Does he disagree with his own government at the Centre? I think this is a case of living in denial.”

A senior BMC official said, “The former CM is finding conspiracy when there is none. There is no manipulation of data or control of tests.”