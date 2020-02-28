e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / MMR saw rise in projects offering affordable homes

MMR saw rise in projects offering affordable homes

mumbai Updated: Feb 28, 2020 00:28 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region saw a surge in affordable housing in 2019, as of the 77,990 houses launched, 66% were within the price range of ₹80 lakh.

In 2018, there were 60,000 launches while in 2017, the number was 54,000. In both the years, houses within ₹80 lakh range were at 60%, which increased to 66% in 2019.

According to a report by a real estate advisory firm, Trespect, builders launched affordable houses in the periphery of Mumbai, such as Dombivli, Badlapur, Panvel, Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Neral.

“Buyers were attracted to pricing which was suited to their budget,” said Sunil Mishra, chief executive officer of the advisory firm.

“Three factors such as good connectivity, sound social infrastructure as well as affordability have all emerged as key points in these peripheral areas,” he said.

Mishra said top builders such as Lodha, Runwal, Godrej Properties, Poddar Housing, Marathon, Tata Housing, Rustomjee and Mahindra Lifescapes have launched projects in these peripheral areas.

“The main reason for this boom is affordability. In addition, we provide all amenities within the complex,” said Sandeep Runwal, director, Runwal Group.

Rohit Poddar, managing director of Poddar Housing, said connectivity is playing a big role. “We are seeing huge infrastructure development in these areas along with improvement in transport. This has encouraged many buyers,” he said.

In the past few years, the real estate sector has been going through a massive slowdown. Builders, burdened with premiums and taxes, had hiked property prices to exorbitant levels, forcing homebuyers to postpone their purchase plans.

top news
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News