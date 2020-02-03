MMRDA invites bids for ad rights on WEH

mumbai

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 00:28 IST

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which has undertaken the work of making western express highway (WEH) more accessible, has now tapped it as a source of revenue.

MMRDA is looking for agencies that will make an upfront payment of ₹15 crore, followed with a 5% raise each year till 2035, against advertising rights along the Western Express Highway.

The agency which secures advertising rights will be expected to undertake landscaping and beautification along the corridor. It will also be expected to provide Bus-Q shelters, e-toilets and street furniture.

MMRDA is implementing the project in three phases. Tenders are out for phase 1 between Kalanagar and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue near Terminal 2 (T2). “We will undertake T2 junction to Dahisar in the next phase and finally implement it even for the Eastern Express Highway,” said BG Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

The two arterial roads were handed over to MMRDA in 2019. The authority is looking at an investment of ₹100 crores to improve the western express highway, which witnesses heavy traffic snarls throughout the day.

Apart from beautification, it is planning to make the service roads along the western express highway two-way on either side and integrate the slip roads at appropriate entry and exits with the main carriageway. It is also going to improve the signage along the road and provide road markings. Currently, it has undertaken repair works along the 25 km long carriageway connecting Bandra to Borivli.