Modi added $1tn to India’s economy in 5 years: Amit Shah

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 23:45 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Narendra Modi government had added USD one to the Indian economy in its previous tenure and stressed that it would meet the target of USD5-trillion economy before the next general election in 2024.

“Under Modiji’s leadership when our government was formed, our country was a USD2-trillion economy and we ranked 11th globally. Within five years, we added USD one trillion to our economy, whereas it took seventy years to reach USD two trillion. Our aim is that before the next general election or as India celebrates 75 years, we will reach the USD 5-trillion target,” said Shah.

Shah, who was in Nagpur for an event at National Fire Service College (NFSC), also laid the foundation stone of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) academy. Shah, along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari, also awarded 15 President’s fire services medals for gallantry to firemen.

He said if the country moves towards development, then it would have to develop urban infrastructure, and from this point of view both the disaster management and fire services would become crucial.

Shah said that both these emergency services, which were linked to one another, did not get the attention they deserved and added the Modi government was taking efforts to bring them at par with the best in the globe.