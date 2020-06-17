e-paper
Monorail bids for 10 rakes scrapped again

mumbai Updated: Jun 17, 2020 22:32 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
Hindustantimes
         

In another setback for the efficient operation of Mumbai Monorail, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has scrapped the bids for manufacturing 10 additional monorail trains, for the second time in six months.

This means the frequency of services for the Mahalaxmi-Chembur Monorail corridor, will not be increased anytime soon. The bidding process for acquiring rakes is on since March 2019. In March 2020, HT had reported that companies like BYD Co Ltd, CRRC Corporation Ltd and Switzerland-based ABB attended a pre-bid meeting for the rakes in MMRDA.

The first tender was scrapped in January 2020 when MMRDA stated that the bidders were asking for too many changes.

While senior officials from Mumbai Monorail did not state the reasons for the termination on Wendesday, MMRDA has confirmed that the tender has been terminated, in a notification released on June 16, stating that no further communication will be made on the tender.

