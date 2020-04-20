e-paper
MU initiates community kitchen at Kalina campus

mumbai Updated: Apr 20, 2020 23:34 IST
Shreya Bhandary
After the teaching and non-teaching staff of University of Mumbai pledged their one-day salaries for the state chief minister’s Covid-19 relief fund, the varsity has stepped up their philanthropic activities.

On Saturday, the varsity started a community kitchen in their Kalina campus, with the help of city NGOs as well as the Bandra collectorate’s office.

“We got in touch with the Bandra collector and shared the idea of opening another community kitchen, especially for the migrant workers. With his permission, we decided to use Garware canteen at Kalina as a community kitchen. The food will then be distributed amongst those in need,” said Ajay Deshmukh, registrar, MU.

For starters, food grains including rice and lentils have been provided by the Bandra collectorate office itself, while other grocery items including vegetables have been provided by NGO Chingari Shakti Foundation. “Even gas cylinders are being provided by the NGO, Human Rights Foundation, whereas MU is providing manpower and other services,” added Deshmukh

By the third day since it’s conception, hundreds of food packets have been delivered from the kitchen to migrant communities living in and around Kalina and Vakola areas. “We found out about 300 migrants from Manipur who are currently stuck in the city with no means of earning a living or transport to go back to their hometowns, so we started providing food to them as well,” said Deshmukh.

To sustain this community kitchen, the university is also appealing to all staff and other acquaintances to donate for this cause either by pledging money or food grains.

