MU looks to reopen campuses

mumbai

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 23:54 IST

Even with little clarity on final-year examinations, University of Mumbai (MU) has started working towards partly reopening its campuses soon. Through links sent across to all their employees, MU is currently gathering data on the residence of those who work at Fort and Kalina campuses to find out what kind of transportation the university will have to arrange to bring them to start work.

Employees, however, are worried about getting back to work on a campus which has recently been used as a quarantine facility by the government.

“We received a Google form this week, where the university has asked about the status of our health and that of our family’s, as well as residential details. We believe they are trying to arrange for buses and other forms of transport for us to and from work,” said a varsity employee on condition of anonymity.

In March this year, as the state and city were grappling with increasing Covid-19 cases, MU had offered to turn a hostel and the IT Park in their Kalina campus as a quarantine facility. Most employees are worried about sanitisation of the area before calling people to join work.

An official from MU, however, confirmed that no one will be allowed back to the campus for work before ensuring that the campus is sanitised and ready for use. “As of now we are only collecting data to find out how transportation will work, to pick up and drop our employees back at their doorstep. Only once we clear these points will we start daily functioning of the university,” said an official.

In the past few months, MU has also started working on virtual education and not only did most affiliated colleges finish their syllabus by conducting virtual classes, but MU also managed to conduct viva for engineering students online.