MU wants to bring 21 new colleges under its purview

The University of Mumbai (MU) has proposed to bring 21 new colleges in the region, including a skill development institute and four law colleges, under its purview.

The varsity, in its annual plan for the next academic year (2020-21), has provided the slot for a skill development institute at Bhandup-Vikhroli area, while slots for law colleges have been proposed at Juhu, Vile Parle, Dombivli and rural parts of Kalyan taluka.

However, Pradeep Sawant, an MU council member, said that there was no need for new law colleges, especially in Juhu, as there is already a law institute in the area. “We will oppose these law colleges in the council meeting,” he said. Sawant also criticised the slots for a traditional arts-science-commerce college in Bandra. “There are so many degree colleges in Bandra that they are not able to fill their seats. Why have an additional one?” he asked.

While the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, requires the annual plan to be approved by the management council and senate, no approval was sought from these bodies. Instead, the varsity got the plan directly approved by the Maharashtra State Commission for Higher Education and Development (MAHED).

A university official, requesting anonymity, said the plan could not be presented before its statutory bodies due to paucity of time. “The state government had sent us a letter, directing the university to send its plan immediately. We will take the post-facto approval from other bodies,” he said. However, an aide to education minister Vinod Tawde blamed MU for its failure to prepare the plan in time.

