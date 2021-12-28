Mumbai: 16-year-old jumps into quarry to save mother, sister; drowns

mumbai

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:22 IST

A 16-year-old girl, who jumped into a quarry in Hedutane village, along the Katai-Badlapur pipeline road, on Sunday to save her mother and four-year-old sister, is feared to have drowned, according to civic officials.

As per the Manpada police, the mother, Gita Shetty,38, and her two daughters, went to the quarry to wash clothes around 12.30pm. As Pari, 4, slipped into the water, Shetty jumped in to help her. Seeing them drown, Lavanya, 16, jumped in to save them. The mother managed to rescue the four-year-old, however, Lavanya drowned.

Locals informed the fire department of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) around 3pm, after which the rescue operations to find the girl were initiated. The girl was not found until evening and the rescue operations were called off.

“As soon as we received a call from the locals our team reached the spot and the search was initiated. The operations will continue in the morning,” said Dilip Gund, chief fire officer, KDMC.

“We have not yet registered a case as the body is yet to be found. As per the statement from the mother, it is suspected that she drowned in the water, while she tried to rescue the mother and her sister. Neither the mother nor Lavanya knew how to swim,” said Prashant Chavan, sub-inspector.